April 23 TxCell SA :
* Amends with Trizell a collaboration agreement to
accelerate Ovasave development, TxCell's lead product
* Trizell initially advances up to 1.1 million euros ($1.18
million) of funding
* TxCell appoints cell therapy catapult to perform process
and manufacturing development
* TxCell will undertake a program to bring forward
preparation of Ovasave for phase 3 development and
commercialization
* In Trizell's sole discretion it may finance a further 4.3
million euros
* Ovasave is a personalized T cell immunotherapy product
based on the properties of autologous ovalbumin-specific
regulatory T lymphocytes
* Ovasave is currently in a phase IIb clinical trial for
refractory Crohn's disease, top line results of this study are
expected at end of 2016 / early 2017
Source text: bit.ly/1OJhpUc
($1 = 0.9334 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)