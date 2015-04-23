April 23 Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch)
:
* Announces pricing its 300 million euros ($321.42 million)
new hybrid bond
* Says the issue was 2.5 times over-subscribed
* New issue will bring Eurofins` total hybrid capital to 600
million euros
* New series of bonds has a perpetual maturity, and is
accounted for as 100 percent equity according to international
financial reporting standards (IFRS)
* It is callable at par by Eurofins on 8th year (in April,
2023)
* New series of bonds will bear a fixed annual coupon of
4.875 percent for first 8 years
* BNP Paribas, HSBC and SG CIB acted as joint bookrunners
for transaction
* Settlement date is on April 29, 2015, and first call date
for instrument is on April 29, 2023
($1 = 0.9334 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)