April 23 Mycronic Publ AB

* Says board's assessment is that sales in 2015 will be in the span SEK 1,650-1,750 million. (net sales 2014: SEK 1,475 mln)

* Q1 ebit was sek 26 (3) million

* Q1 order intake was SEK 471 (287) million

* Q1 net sales were SEK 304 (242) million