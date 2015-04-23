Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Mycronic Publ AB
* Says board's assessment is that sales in 2015 will be in the span SEK 1,650-1,750 million. (net sales 2014: SEK 1,475 mln)
* Q1 ebit was sek 26 (3) million
* Q1 order intake was SEK 471 (287) million
* Q1 net sales were SEK 304 (242) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order