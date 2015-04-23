Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
April 23 Meggitt Plc
* Says trading during q1 of 2015 was in line with expectations.
* Says organic 1 revenue in civil original equipment (oe) and civil aftermarket (am) grew at mid single digit rates, broadly consistent with our full-year expectation
* Says group continues to expect low to mid single digit organic revenue growth for year, in line with guidance issued with 2014 full- year results in february. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.