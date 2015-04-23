April 23 Meggitt Plc

* Says trading during q1 of 2015 was in line with expectations.

* Says organic 1 revenue in civil original equipment (oe) and civil aftermarket (am) grew at mid single digit rates, broadly consistent with our full-year expectation

* Says group continues to expect low to mid single digit organic revenue growth for year, in line with guidance issued with 2014 full- year results in february. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: