Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 GWS Production AB :
* GWS Production AB and G4S announce global partnership agreement delivering the next generation of personal safety services
* GWS Production AB (GWS) is signing a global mutual exclusive agreement with G4S for a joint approach of world's professional personal security market
* Says partnership includes joint product development and sharing of revenues
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order