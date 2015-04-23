April 23 Acacia Mining Plc

* Says Q1 gold production of 181,660 ounces, 8% higher than Q1 2014

* Says Q1 gold sales of 171,415 ounces, 7% higher than Q1 2014, and 6% below production due to timing of concentrate sales

* Says Q1 AISC of US$1,117 per ounce sold, 1% lower than Q1 2014

* Says Q1 EBITDA of US$53 million, 18% lower than 2014, resulting from lower average realised gold price and higher cash costs

* Says Q1 revenue of US$215 million, broadly in line with Q1 2014, as increased ounces sold were offset by 7% lower gold price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: