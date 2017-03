April 23 Bodycote Plc :

* Group revenue for three months ended March 31 was 151.6 million pounds, 0.9 pct lower

* Expectation is unchanged, on a constant currency basis, from time of 2014 annual results' announcement in February

* Specialist technologies have continued to grow in line with expectations

* Final dividend for 2014 of 9.8 pence per share and special dividend of 20 pence per share will be paid on May 1, at total cost of 56.9 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)