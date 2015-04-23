Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
April 23 Computacenter Plc :
* Q1 revenue, on as reported basis, reduced by 2 pct to 715.9 million pounds (2014: 733.7 million pounds)
* Revenue in France declined by 12 pct in constant currency to 90.8 million pounds (2014: 102.9 million pounds)
* Q1 UK revenue growth of 7 pct to 361.4 million pounds (2014: 339.0 million pounds)
* Total revenue in German business increased by 5 pct in constant currency to 252.3 million pounds (2014: 240.3 million pounds)
* Says at end of Q1, group net funds was 27.0 million pounds
* Says 2015 should be a year of progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.