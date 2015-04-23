BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
April 23 Altran Technologies SA :
* Announces Dominique Cerutti was appointed chairman and CEO, effective July 29
* Dominique Cerutti was CEO and chairman of the managing board of Euronext before his appointment at Altran Technologies
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.