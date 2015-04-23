April 23 Cobham Plc

* Says continues to anticipate that group's full year trading will be in line with its expectations at current exchange rates

* Says anticipates that again there will be a greater weighting of earnings to second half.

* Says remains positioned to deliver mid-single digit organic revenue growth.

* Says trading started slowly with a pick-up in march and there has been a net modest adverse impact on earnings from foreign currency translation 1 in q1. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: