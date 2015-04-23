Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
April 23 Cobham Plc
* Says continues to anticipate that group's full year trading will be in line with its expectations at current exchange rates
* Says anticipates that again there will be a greater weighting of earnings to second half.
* Says remains positioned to deliver mid-single digit organic revenue growth.
* Says trading started slowly with a pick-up in march and there has been a net modest adverse impact on earnings from foreign currency translation 1 in q1. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.