April 23 QPR Software Plc :

* Net sales increased 13 percent and profitability more than doubled from previous year January - March

* Q1 net sales 2.5 million euros ($2.68 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 259,000 euros versus 107,000 euros year ago

* Says company estimates its net sales and operating profit in euros to increase in 2015, compared to 2014

