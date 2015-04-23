Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Formpipe Software Ab
* Q1 net sales 94.0 million Swedish crowns ($10.76 million) versus 79.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 22.7 million crowns versus 15.2 million crowns year ago
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order