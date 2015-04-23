April 23 Biosynex SA :

* FY net loss 1.39 million euros ($1.49 million) versus loss of 1.36 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 5.18 million euros versus 5.58 million euros year ago

* Considers tie up with Prodiag

* Considers tie up with Prodiag

* Confirms confidence to resume growth and significantly improve profitability in 2015