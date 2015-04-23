BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology reports qtrly loss per share $0.007
* Cellect biotechnology provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
April 23 Biosynex SA :
* FY net loss 1.39 million euros ($1.49 million) versus loss of 1.36 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 5.18 million euros versus 5.58 million euros year ago
* Considers tie up with Prodiag
* Confirms confidence to resume growth and significantly improve profitability in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1G9CMcP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9358 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cellect biotechnology provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Biolinerx announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd to accelerate expansion of immuno-oncology pipeline