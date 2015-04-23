April 23 Pricer AB

* Q1 order intake doubled in quarter compared to previous year sek 269 (133) million

* The operating profit amounted to SEK 0.9 (-9.2) million

* Net sales increased by 42% to SEK 148 (104) million

* Says Q1 net sales highest ever for a first quarter

