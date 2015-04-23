Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Pricer AB
* Q1 order intake doubled in quarter compared to previous year sek 269 (133) million
* The operating profit amounted to SEK 0.9 (-9.2) million
* Net sales increased by 42% to SEK 148 (104) million
* Says Q1 net sales highest ever for a first quarter
* Says the gross margin is negatively affected by the strength of the US dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order