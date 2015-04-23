BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
April 23 Borgestad ASA :
* AS Reform, company controlled by Borgestad's CEO Christen Knudsen, sold 48,400 shares in Borgestad at 70.00 Norwegian crowns ($9)
* Ses AS, controlled by Borgestad board member Bertel O. Steen, bought 50,000 Borgestad shares at 70.00 crowns
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.