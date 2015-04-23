April 23 Columbus A/S :

* Q1 Revenue amounted to 240 million Danish crowns ($34.33 million) (2014: 207.5 million crowns)

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 14 million crowns (2014: 12.8 million crowns)

* Says columbus expects revenue in level of 1 billion crowns and EBITDA in level of 90 million crowns in 2015, corresponding to increases of 14 pct and 10 pct, respectively, compared to obtained results in 2014

* Expectations to 2015 revenue and EBITDA maintained

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9900 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)