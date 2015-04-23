BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves borrowing up to 30 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Says approval for borrowing upto 30 billion rupees via issue of non-convertible debentures were renewed by board Source text: http://bit.ly/2nULnz0 Further company coverage:
April 23 Alm. Brand A/S :
* Upgrades its consolidated profit forecast for 2015 by 100 million Danish crowns ($14.38 million) to 300 million - 400 million crowns
* Upgrade is due to run-off gains in Non-life Insurance
