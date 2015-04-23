UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 23 Scania AB
* VW's Scania says Q1 operating income decreased by 1 percent to SEK 2,245 mln (2,257) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.