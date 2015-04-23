April 23 Obducat AB :

* Says signed a contract concerning the supply of an EITRE 6 NIL system to Wuhan University (WHU), China

* The EITRE system will be installed in the Center of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Research at Wuhan University

* Says EITRE system to be delivered during Q2 this year

