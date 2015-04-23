Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 OEM International AB
* Q1 incoming orders rose 21% to SEK 586 million (486)
* Q1 net sales rose 21% to SEK 563 million (466)
* Q1 operating profit (ebita) rose 34% to SEK 63 million (47) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order