* Says adjusted profit before tax for first three months of year was consistent with board's expectations

* Says in aerospace division, activity in group's most important market, large commercial aircraft, remained healthy with boeing and airbus delivering a combined 318 aircraft in first three months of 2015, 5% ahead of 2014

* Says expectation for 2015 full-year adjusted profit before tax remains unchanged at current exchange rates

