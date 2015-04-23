Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
April 23 Senior Plc
* Says adjusted profit before tax for first three months of year was consistent with board's expectations
* Says in aerospace division, activity in group's most important market, large commercial aircraft, remained healthy with boeing and airbus delivering a combined 318 aircraft in first three months of 2015, 5% ahead of 2014
* Says expectation for 2015 full-year adjusted profit before tax remains unchanged at current exchange rates
* Says remains well positioned to make further progress in 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.