UPDATE 2-Investors find some comfort in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
April 23 Sweett Group Plc
* Provides update on strategic review and Wall Street Journal allegations in advance of publication of its results for year ended March 31, 2015
* Says trading in financial year to March 31, 2015 was in line with market expectations
* Says strategic review is now complete
* Independent investigation commissioned by co into Wall Street Journal allegations is concluded and a summary of facts has been passed to SFO
* Says SFO's investigation continues
* FY 2015 will include a material charge relating to this matter of approximately 1.6 mln stg within exceptional administrative expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, March 23 Britain's markets watchdog has resumed its investigation into payments made by Barclays in the course of a 2008 emergency fundraising, after reviewing new evidence that could see it reconsider a 50 million-pound ($62 million) fine imposed in 2013.