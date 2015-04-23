BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
April 23 Aurskog Sparebank :
* Q1 net interest income 31.9 million Norwegian crowns ($4.03 million) versus 31.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 3.5 million crowns versus 3.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 9.7 million crowns versus 13.2 million crowns year ago
($1 = 7.9185 Norwegian crowns)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.