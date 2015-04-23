BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves borrowing up to 30 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Says approval for borrowing upto 30 billion rupees via issue of non-convertible debentures were renewed by board Source text: http://bit.ly/2nULnz0 Further company coverage:
April 23 AIKB Tatfondbank OJSC :
* Recommends no FY 2014 dividend payment
Source text - bit.ly/1aTV4Ww
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approval for borrowing upto 30 billion rupees via issue of non-convertible debentures were renewed by board Source text: http://bit.ly/2nULnz0 Further company coverage:
* Final number of equity certificates subscribed was 1,324,236