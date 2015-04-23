BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology reports qtrly loss per share $0.007
* Cellect biotechnology provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
April 23 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Provides update on tozadenant Phase 3 program
* Based on current estimates and number of patients being enrolled into study, top-line data is expected to be available by end of 2017, approximately one year earlier than previously planned, while maintaining adequate statistical power in the study
* Refinement in trial design does not impact expected overall timeline to submission of a U.S. New Drug Application for tozadenant, but allows top-line results from the double-blind portion to be available by the end of 2017, approximately one year earlier than previously planned, while maintaining adequate statistical power in the study
* Biolinerx announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd to accelerate expansion of immuno-oncology pipeline