BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves borrowing up to 30 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Says approval for borrowing upto 30 billion rupees via issue of non-convertible debentures were renewed by board Source text: http://bit.ly/2nULnz0 Further company coverage:
April 23 Euwax AG :
* FY total income down by 0.5 million euros to 24.6 million euros ($26.38 million)
* FY after tax profit 7.4 million euros versus 8.4 million euros year ago
* To pay dividend of 3.26 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/1Eg8Sqq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Final number of equity certificates subscribed was 1,324,236