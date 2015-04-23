April 23 Ica Gruppen AB

* Says completes divestment of Cervera

* Says to obtain a positive cash flow effect of SEK 135 million and a capital loss of SEK 10 million from cervera sale

* Ica gruppen said March 16 sale was expected to generate a capital gain of approximately SEK 15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)