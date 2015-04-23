Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
April 23 Munich Re CEO:
* Says burden from storm Niklas at medium double-digit million euro level
* Says weak euro is more likely to improve earnings than put them at risk
* Says bubbles are developing, and if one bursts it will most likely be in the bond market
* Says any acquisition would most likely be in primary insurance operations, especially risk solutions in the U.S. Further company coverage:
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22