Accenture's net revenue rises 4.7 percent
March 23 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 4.7 percent increase in quarterly net revenue, helped by strong demand for its digital and cloud services.
April 23 Intuitive Aerial publ AB :
* Signs agreement with Totsu International Co., Ltd on distribution of Intuitive Aerial's cinema drone AERIGON
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 4.7 percent increase in quarterly net revenue, helped by strong demand for its digital and cloud services.
* Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock