April 23 SAF-HOLLAND S.A. :

* Announces adjustment of conversion price and conversion ratio of convertible bonds of SAF-Holland S.A. in amount of 100.2 million euros ($108 million) due on Sept. 12, 2020

* Conversion price and conversion ratio have been adjusted as a result of 0.32 euros per share cash dividend payment approved by annual general meeting on April 23

* Adjusted conversion price is 12.3291 euros (previously 12.3706 euros), and consequently adjusted conversion ratio is 8,110.8921 (previously 8,083.6823), all effective as at April 24