April 23 Auplata SA :
* Announces significant increase in the resource estimate
and the average grade of the deposit of Montagne d'Or (Gold
Mountain) mine project of Paul Isnard
* Says Columbus Gold announced results of recent
campaign of 126 core holes totaling 26,600 meters on field said
of Montagne d'Or
* Montagne d'Or new indicated resources are 3.8 million
ounces, or about 118 tons of gold
* Montagne d'Or new inferred resources are 1.1 million
ounces, or about 34 tons of gold
Source text: bit.ly/1Gl73Ib
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)