Accenture's net revenue rises 4.7 percent
March 23 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 4.7 percent increase in quarterly net revenue, helped by strong demand for its digital and cloud services.
April 23 Mavshack publ AB :
* Mavshack enters six Middle Eastern countries in partnership with IMS, a consumer electronics retail network
* Mavshack subscriptions will primarily be sold through so called bundled packages
* IMS retail network deals in all major electronics brands
* Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock