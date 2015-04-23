UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 23 Silkeborg IF Invest A/S :
* Sale of Papirfabrikken 76
* Sales price is 21.5 million Danish crowns ($3.09 million) and takeover is to take place June 1, 2015
* Raises 2015 guidance
* Sees 2015 profit before adjustments and tax at 2-6 million crowns against earlier guidance of 0-4 million crowns
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9490 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.