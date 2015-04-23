BRIEF-Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 mln public offering of common stock
* Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock
April 23 Ekspress Grupp AS :
* Says result of merger of AS Eesti Ajalehed and AS Delfi, Delfi group structure will be changed
* Says currently all local Delfi companies are 100 pct owned by Latvian company SIA Delfi Holding which is 100 pct subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp
* Says SIA Delfi Holding will sell its participations to AS Ekspress Grupp after which local Delfi companies will be directly owned by AS Ekspress Grupp
* Says AS Delfi as acquiring company will merge with AS Eesti Ajalehed on July 1
* Says name of merged company will be AS Ekspress Meedia Source text for Eikon:
March 23 Ruby Tech Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/d9Ckh0 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)