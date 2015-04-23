April 23 Biofrontera AG :

* Resolves on capital increase

* To increase registered capital from currently 22,196,570.00 euros by up to 2,173,913.00 euros ($2.34 million) from authorized capital to up to 24,370,483.00 euros by issuing up to 2,173,913 new no-par registered shares

* Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH is admitted to subscribe and take over new shares at issue price of 1.00 euro, with obligation to offer new shares to shareholders at ratio of 10:1 against payment of 2.30 euros per share for subscription

* Subscription period will run from May 5 to and including May 19