BRIEF-BiolineRX announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd
* Biolinerx announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd to accelerate expansion of immuno-oncology pipeline
April 23 Hafslund ASA :
* Announces new bond issue
* Has issued a floating rate note with a term from May 13, 2015 to Feb. 13, 2020
* Has issued a floating rate note with a term from May 13, 2015 to Feb. 13, 2020
* Says coupon is three-month NIBOR + 52 bsp and first tranche amounts to 300 million Norwegian crowns
March 23 Xingbao International Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016