April 23 DTEK Finance BV :
* Announces results of its exchange offer in respect of $500
million 9.50 pct guaranteed senior notes due 2015 issued by DTEK
Finanve BV
* Says received exchange instructions (including consents to
proposed amendments) from holders representing 91.14 pct of
outstanding principal amount of existing notes
* Says as a result minimum acceptance condition has not been
satisfied and exchange offer has expired and will not be
consummated
* Says it will proceeded with scheme, pursuant to which all
holders of existing notes will receive new notes
