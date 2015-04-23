April 23 DTEK Finance BV :

* Announces results of its exchange offer in respect of $500 million 9.50 pct guaranteed senior notes due 2015 issued by DTEK Finanve BV

* Says received exchange instructions (including consents to proposed amendments) from holders representing 91.14 pct of outstanding principal amount of existing notes

* Says as a result minimum acceptance condition has not been satisfied and exchange offer has expired and will not be consummated

* Says as a result minimum acceptance condition has not been satisfied and exchange offer has expired and will not be consummated

* Says it will proceeded with scheme, pursuant to which all holders of existing notes will receive new notes