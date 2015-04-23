BRIEF-BiolineRX announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd
* Biolinerx announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd to accelerate expansion of immuno-oncology pipeline
April 23 Sanofi SA :
* Says effect of Genzyme's multiple sclerosis treatment Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) on slowing brain atrophy and MRI lesion activity has been maintained through four years
* New magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data from Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) clinical development program to be presented today at American Academy of Neurology annual meeting
March 23 Xingbao International Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016