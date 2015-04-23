April 23 Sanofi SA :

* Says effect of Genzyme's multiple sclerosis treatment Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) on slowing brain atrophy and MRI lesion activity has been maintained through four years

* New magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data from Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) clinical development program to be presented today at American Academy of Neurology annual meeting

