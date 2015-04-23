BRIEF-Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 mln public offering of common stock
* Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock
April 23 Gyldendal A/S :
* Q1 revenue 174 million Danish crowns ($25.10 million) versus 168 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax loss 4 million crowns versus loss 6 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY 2015 guidance unchanged - sees revenue and pre-tax result to be at 2014 level
March 23 Ruby Tech Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/d9Ckh0 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)