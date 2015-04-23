BRIEF-Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 mln public offering of common stock
April 23 Telegraaf Media Groep NV :
* TMG and House of Orange, organiser of the The Flying Dutch dance event in the Netherlands, are partnering in development of a new, innovative publishing platform as a daily source of exclusive, quality content
* Platform anticipates consumer demand for access to relevant content in form of news reports, streaming video and access to exclusive specials
Source text: bit.ly/1OhfECI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Ruby Tech Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/d9Ckh0 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)