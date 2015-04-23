April 23 Telegraaf Media Groep NV :

* TMG and House of Orange, organiser of the The Flying Dutch dance event in the Netherlands, are partnering in development of a new, innovative publishing platform as a daily source of exclusive, quality content

* Platform anticipates consumer demand for access to relevant content in form of news reports, streaming video and access to exclusive specials

