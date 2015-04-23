Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Antofagasta Plc :
* Sale of water division
* Announce sale of Aguas De Antofagasta S.A. Its water division, to empresas públicas de medellín (EPM) for a of CLP 596 billion or about $960 million before taxes and transaction costs
* Sale is subject to certain standard conditions and approval of Empresa Concesionaria De Servicios Sanitarios S.A
* Is expected to be completed by end of May 2015
* Division contributed $63.6 million to group's 2014 profits before tax, with EBITDA of $75.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order