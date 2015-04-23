European shares seen flat to higher, eyes on US healthcare vote- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
April 23 Forbo Holding AG :
* In connection with current share buyback program, Forbo Holding successfully repurchased 160,000 shares as per April 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,580 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .