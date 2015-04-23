UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 23 Lanson BCC SA :
* Records 41.72 million euros ($45.07 million) in consolidated revenues for Q1 2015, compared with 43.45 million euros for Q1 2014, down 4 percent Source text: bit.ly/1byDxEw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.