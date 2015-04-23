BRIEF-Orient Semiconductor Electronics says no dividend for 2016
March 23 Orient Semiconductor Electronics Inc : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/IQyUVp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 23 Cofina SA :
* Approves FY 2014 dividend payment of 0.02 Euro per share as of May 11
* Dividend payment record date is May 8 Source text: bit.ly/1Eij7KP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Linewell Software Co Ltd : * Says board elects Zeng Zhiyong as CFO of the co Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/i8gMy2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)