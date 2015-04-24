UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Koninklijke Wessanen Nv
* Wessanen Q1 2015 earnings release
* Q1 EBITE up to eur12.3 million
* Autonomous revenue growth of 8.9 pct, driven by 8.4 pct volume growth
* For the remainder of 2015, we expect our own brands to grow in line with market growth of 5-7 pct
* For FY we expect EBITE to be higher than last year
* Expect EBITE in the first half of 2015 to be broadly in line with last year as a result of increased marketing spending.
* Q1 revenue increased 20.4 pct to 131.7 million eur
* Q1 profit from continuing operations increased 47 pct to 7.8 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.