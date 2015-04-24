UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Betsson Ab
* Betsson Q1 operating income amounted to sek 238.0 (171.2) million
* Betsson Q1 Revenue increased by 24 percent to SEK 847.4 (686.0) MLN
* Says the second quarter of 2015 has started with revenue in line with the average level in the first quarter.
* Analysts had on average expected operating profit of 238 million crowns and revenues of 847 million, according to a Reuters survey of three analysts. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rebecka Roos)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.