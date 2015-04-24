April 24 Wereldhave Nv :

* Reiterates that for years 2015 and 2016, a compounded average growth of direct result per share between 6 pct and 9 pct is anticipated

* Gross rental income for Q1 of 2015 rose 56.9 pct

* As at March 31, 2015, LTV stood at 35.5 pct and EPRA NAV amounted to 54.61 euro