BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Wereldhave Nv :
* Reiterates that for years 2015 and 2016, a compounded average growth of direct result per share between 6 pct and 9 pct is anticipated
* Gross rental income for Q1 of 2015 rose 56.9 pct
* As at March 31, 2015, LTV stood at 35.5 pct and EPRA NAV amounted to 54.61 euro Further company coverage:
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.