Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 Solteq Plc :
* Reports Q1 revenue 9.1 million euros ($9.83 million) versus 9.9 million euros a year ago
* Q1 operating profit is 0.5 million euros versus 0.6 million euros a year ago
* The profit guidance is kept as before Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order