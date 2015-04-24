April 24 French Connection Group Plc

* Now expect to close 7 stores during current year

* Financial performance for year is now expected to be below current market expectations.

* H1 retail sales performance is now forecast to be materially lower than expected.

* Cash is currently 9.9 mln stg (2014: 12.0 mln stg) with no debt and stock levels at end of March were 7 pct lower than prior year.