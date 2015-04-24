BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Sells Wave portfolio
* Sale is expected to generate about 30 million euros ($32.41 million) of net proceeds to company before expected historic taxes in range of 6 million euros to 8 million euros
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.